Detroit News

DETROIT — Streetlighting, cameras, emergency vehicles and a new court/police building are some of the ways Michigan communities are using $2.7 million in grants through a state effort targeting financially stressed areas.

Most of the 11 recipients in the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program are in Metro Detroit.

Lincoln Park received the largest amount, $342,500, to boost the design phase for a new facility housing its Police Department and 25th District Court, which serves the city, Ecorse and River Rouge, Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said Friday.

Four cities received multiple grants.

Full story: 11 Michigan cities win $2.7M in grants for public safety, infrastructure