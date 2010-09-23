Minn. Indian communities get grant for public safety

Brainerd Dispatch

BRAINERD, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) recently announced $8,125,644 in federal funding will be going to seven tribes in Minnesota to help them strengthen their law enforcement and justice systems.

The funds will be administered by the Department of Justice through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation .

The CTAS grants will be awarded through the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, the Office on Violence Against Women, and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. All federally recognized tribes were eligible to apply.

