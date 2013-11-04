Minn. police fight underage liquor sales through grant

By Becky Glander

Patch.com

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Managers of local liquor stores, bars and restaurants know that police conduct alcohol compliance checks, making sure they are not selling to underage patrons.

Partnership for Change is helping to make those checks more regular by providing grants to Maple Grove and Osseo police departments, enabling departments to spread those checks throughout the year.

“Spreading them out will keep all businesses on their toes,” according to officer Shane Mikkelson, Osseo Police Department.

