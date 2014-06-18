Mo. grant would mean new cruiser for department

By Maridee Lawson

Daily Journal

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Fredericktown Board of Aldermen approved several items during a special meeting Monday afternoon. The board approved an ordinance to accept and comply with various requirements to obtain financial assistance with the USDA. Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said this is similar to the process the city has gone through in the past.

“We are getting the same opportunity we had last year,” Hovis said. “The government has earmarked money set aside for grants that was not used and we are getting the opportunity to apply for the money left over.”

“We will be using the grant money to purchase a new police cruiser if we receive the grant,” said Hovis.

