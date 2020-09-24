Movember, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride announce grants program supporting first responders

Movember.com

LOS ANGELES — In partnership with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Movember is proud to announce a new mental health grants funding program in support of First Responders, as well as their families across a number of countries.

An initial investment of $4.35M is being earmarked over the next two years to support First Responder Initiatives in New Zealand, Ireland, the UK and the US as well as Veteran and First Responder Initiatives in Australia and Canada. A minimum of eight programs will be funded with a focus on those programs that have already shown promise in improving mental health and/or suicide prevention outcomes for these groups.

The purpose of the funding is to identify those current programs showing promise in improving the mental health of men in these groups and to build the evidence for effective interventions.

Full Story: First responders grants program