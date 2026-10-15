BWC: Suspect in shooting of Colo. officer arrested after 2-day manhunt

THORNTON, Colo. — A man who shot and wounded a Thortonofficer has been found and arrested after two days on the run, the Thornton Police Department shared.

The shooting incident unfolded on Oct. 11 when the suspect fired multiple shots at Thornton officers responding to a report of an “unwanted person,” striking one. A second officer returned fire, but the suspect fled the scene.

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The suspect was located on Oct. 13, after two days of search efforts that included K-9 and SWAT teams, drone searches and air support from the Denver Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing officers taking the suspect into custody. He appeared to surrender to officers without further incident.

Thornton Police credited the suspect’s safe capture to residents who called to report sightings, along with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to his whereabouts. The department also thanked multiple agencies for their assistance in the search, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, RTD Transit Police and police departments in Arvada, Brighton, Broomfield, Commerce City, Denver, Federal Heights, Northglenn and Westminster.

“This arrest is the result of our community and law enforcement working together, and we are grateful to everyone who played a part,” Thornton Police stated.

The officer wounded in the shooting has been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.