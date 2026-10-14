Vinnie Politan on what makes a case a national obsession

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After decades covering the country’s most closely watched trials, from Scott Peterson and Casey Anthony to Alex Murdaugh and Johnny Depp, Vinnie Politan has a front-row view of how the public, the press and juries see law enforcement.

He joins host Jim Dudley on Policing Matters to talk about his new YouTube-first video podcast, “Vinnie Politan Investigates,” and what he has learned about why some cases capture the public’s attention while most never do. Along the way, he explains how skepticism toward institutions has changed what happens in the jury box.

Tune in to discover:



Why some cases become national obsessions while most street crime never gets noticed

How to come across as credible on the stand, from dropping the jargon to staying calm under cross-examination

How releasing body-worn camera footage and other information, when you legally and ethically can, helps you get ahead of the story

What AI and deepfakes could mean for evidence in court

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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