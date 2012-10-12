Nashville PD receives $10,000 grant

Tifton Gazette

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Police Department has been awarded a public safety partnership grant totaling $10,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

The incentive grant is designed for smaller law enforcement agencies that have partnered with GOHS and excelled in participating in highway safety initiatives as well as making their communities safe during the previous year.

The criteria used to determine the agencies awarded the grant were reporting enforcement data to GOHS, participation in meetings of the local traffic enforcement network, hosting network meetings and submitting applications to GOHS’ annual law enforcement awards program, Governor’s Challenge.

The goal of the grant is to reward agencies for their proactive approach to traffic safety and to provide them with the necessary tools to effectively continue their efforts.

Police Chief John Clayton said he was very grateful his Department was selected for the award and that it couldn’t come at a better time. “Virtually all of our patrol work and traffic law enforcement efforts involve radio communications and the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has directed that all public safety agencies must change the operating frequency of all radios from the current bandwidth configuration to narrowband frequencies by early next year. This grant will allow us to upgrade of all of our hand-held and vehicle radios to the new FCC requirements with absolutely no cost out of our current fiscal operating budget.”

Chief Clayton added that the grant award also includes funding to help with replacement of the Department’s aging in-car video recording systems. “Most of our patrol cars still use the VCR tape in-car recording systems which are several years old and becoming more and more costly to maintain. This grant will enable us to purchase and install two new digital recording systems at no cost to the City and also help cut down on future maintenance expenses,” Chief Clayton said.

For more information on the Nashville Police Department’s award, contact the grant project director, Asst. Chief Chuck Edwards at (229) 686-6558; for more information on the incentive grant program or any other GOHS initiatives, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

