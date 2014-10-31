NC grant will have departments team up to solve cold cases

By Chad Silber

WFMY

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police departments from the three biggest cities in the Triad will soon work together to solve cold case homicides.

The city of Winston-Salem recently received a grant through the Solving Cold Cases with DNA Grants Program in the amount of $246,444. The grant is funded by the United States Department of Justice and will be shared with the City of Greensboro and the City of High Point.

“Those agencies reviewed their unsolved homicides and identified a specific number of cases per agency in which evidence was held that would benefit from testing at a private laboratory,” said Winston-Salem Police Lieutenant Steven Tollie.

