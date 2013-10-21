NC police get funding approved for gang unit

By Holden Kurwicki

WWAY-3

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous asked for and received more than $142,000 for a new gang investigative unit, and reinforcements are coming to his department not a minute too soon.

“Our officers are running ragged and we can’t be effective running from call, to call, to call,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.

Help is on the way for the Wilmington Police Department in the form of a new five member gang investigative unit.

