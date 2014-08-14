ND police get federal equipment grant

By Andrew Sheeler

The Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck Police Department and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department received $34,248 in grant funding which will be used to purchase equipment, Bismarck Police Deputy Chief Dave Draovitch said Thursday.

The money comes from the federal Justice Assistance Grants program, which is designed to supplement law enforcement, court and corrections budgets for agencies across the country.

The federal government made $290 million available for such grant funding in fiscal year 2014.

