Nev. police to fight online criminals through grant

By Ian Whitaker

Las Vegas Sun

HENDERSON, Nev. — Henderson Police will receive a $610,000 grant to catch criminals selling stolen property online.

The grant was awarded through the Smart Policing Initiative, a program in the Department of Justice that seeks data-driven approaches to fighting crime. Henderson Police will use the grant to create a data-mining tool to identify criminals selling stolen property on the Web.

