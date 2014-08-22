New in-car cameras coming to Ohio PD

By Allison Wichie

Dayton Daily News

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Clark County will soon be upgrading essential in-car camera equipment with the help of a federal grant.

Both offices plan to use their grant money toward updating cruiser cameras and purchasing new dash-camera systems. New cameras provide added security for law enforcement officers and the public, said Lt. Dustin White of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Springfield police and the sheriff’s office received $22,000 from the national Justice Assistance Grant, which will be shared between the two units. The federal JAG program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions and awards approximately $92 million to local governments, according to the grant’s website.

