New police car provided by federal grant in Ark.

GASSVILLE, Ark. — Police Chief Tim Mayfield patrolled the streets of Gassville in a new 2012 Dodge Charger equipped with the “pursuit” law enforcement package Monday.

The car arrived Friday, thanks to a $29,500 Edward D. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The funds came from the federal government’s 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

