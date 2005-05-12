New World Systems Hosts a ‘2005-06 Available Grant Funding’ Web Seminar

Troy, Michigan - New World Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide software solutions for the public sector, is hosting a free ‘2005-06 Available Grant Funding’ web seminar May 20, 2005.

Today’s technology for public safety agencies allow dispatchers, officers, detectives, IT personnel and other officials to streamline processes, improve response times, and help make their streets safer. A common issue of acquiring a comprehensive software system is funding.

Mr. Michael Paddock, CEO of Grants Office, has been involved in grant development since 1993, consulting with numerous nonprofits, municipalities and corporations around the U.S. Mr. Paddock serves on the U.S. Interagency Electronic Grants Committee’s State and Local Sub-committee, is a regular contributor to the Homeland Defense Journal, and a featured speaker at many national conferences specializing in homeland security.

Mr. Paddock will provide an overview of the 2005-06 federal grant programs, relative to software solutions within the criminal justice and public safety marketplace. It is an opportunity for public safety officials involved in finding funds for homeland security, criminal justice and first responder software to learn what is available in 2005 and 2006. He will also provide specifics on how to increase your chances of securing funds.

Representatives from Rapid City and Pennington County, S.D. will provide an overview of how their agencies received a Department of Homeland Security grant to license a complete software solution, including CAD, Records, Mobile and Corrections. This is an opportunity for other public safety agencies to hear from individuals with experience obtaining funding for interoperable technology.

“New World chose to host this seminar to help public safety agencies nationwide obtain funding that will help them better protect their communities,” said VP of Marketing Ken Lang, New World Systems. “After nearly 25 years in the industry, we want to make sure our public safety officials have the solution necessary to do their job effectively and safely.

Register today on New World’s website, www.newworldsystems.com/grantfunding or contact us at 248.269.1000.

