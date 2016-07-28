NFL player issues message to police agencies in need of equipment

By Bryan DeArdo

247 Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is a big fan of those that protect him, a fact that extends well beyond his offensive line (even though he consistently shows love for them, too).

On Tuesday, Big Ben issued a message to police and fire agencies, reminding them to apply for a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, which has distributed an excess of $1.5 million since 2007, according to Big Ben’s official website.

According to Roethlisberger’s website, his foundation “will be distributing grants in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers during the 2016 NFL season. Ben is inviting police and fire departments in these eight cities & surrounding communities to submit proposals detailing their needs. In addition, the Foundation will continue to make grants to several police and fire department K-9 units in the Pittsburgh area following Super Bowl LI.

