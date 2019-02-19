NH grants used to improve school security

WMUR.com

LACONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire schools are using millions of dollars in grants from the state to improve security.

About 90 percent of all kindergarten through grade 12 public schools received some type of funding, including SAU 30 in Laconia.

“Laconia received approximately half a million dollars for improvements to all of the city schools,” Police Chief Matt Canfield said.

Canfield said the money was used to target specific areas that might have been lacking in security.

