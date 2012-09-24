NH mayor points to pensions on police hires in grant debate

By Ted Siefer

New Hampshire Union Leader

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Aldermen are expected to again consider whether to finalize federal grants to hire additional police and firefighters at a special meeting this evening.

Mayor Ted Gatsas says new pension cost projections may prove sobering to the aldermen, who overrode the mayor’s veto of the grants earlier this summer.

Under consideration are a $1.13 million grant under the SAFER program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hire eight firefighters, and a $625,000 COPS grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to hire five officers.

