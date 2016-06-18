NJ cops get grant for body cams

By Carol Comegno

Courier-Post

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. — The township police department will begin deploying officers with the newest technology in body cameras beginning Monday.

By September, all 43 members of the department will be equipped with body cameras, director of public safety Bruce Painter said Wednesday at police headquarters.

The state Office of the Attorney General provided a $22,000 grant to the department toward the $68,500 cost of the body cameras from Wireless Communications and Electronics West Berlin, Camden County.

