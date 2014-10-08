NJ department receives $3.2M to hire new cops

By Tim Hawk

South Jersey Times

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Camden County Metro Police Department has received a $3.2 million federal grant toward hiring more officers, officials announced Tuesday.

The Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Justice, will pay for 15 additional officers, according to Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen. The $3.2 million grant in Camden is the largest COPS allocation in New Jersey this year.

There are currently 365 sworn officers in the county metro police department, Keashen said on Tuesday, adding there are 31 additional officers in the academy.

