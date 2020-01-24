NJ LEOs receive training grants from education fund

TAP into Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ - Five Chatham Township Police officers were recently selected to receive training grants from the Conrads Police Education Fund.

Chatham Township Patrolmen Mike Sawyer, Anthony Campanelli, Nicholas Giordano, Ronald Anderson and Connor Manning were awarded grants for specific police training programs approved by Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller and the Conrads fund board of directors.

“The Conrads fund has consistently helped with CTPD training for many years and has operated quietly in town since 1986,” Mark Devlin, Conrads board member, said. “The police department provides very good training for its officers as part of its annual budget. The Conrads fund provides additional support each year for that training to be supplemented in valuable areas.”

