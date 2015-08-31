NJ officers receive body armor grant

By Tyler R. Tynes

Press of Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — U.S Congressman Frank LoBiondo announced a new round of federal funding to South Jersey law enforcement departments on Monday wit the Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) grant program.

Nearly $160,000 in federal funds will go the purchase and replacement of 364 bulletproof vests in 35 regional municipalities. LoBiondo said that recent events underscore threats to local law enforcement officers daily. He said the BVP program is a critical tool to protecting them.

“Bulletproof vests and body armor have saved thousands of law enforcement officers,” LoBiondo said. “However, they cannot protect the lives of those who don’t have access to them.”

