N.J. police department funded for mass notification system

GALLOWAY, N.J. — The Galloway Township Police Department received a grant from Hyper-Reach of Rochester, New York for a mass notification system. This system can be utilized to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats, calling large numbers of telephones in a few minutes.

Galloway Township is one of only twelve agencies in the entire country to have been selected. Hyper-Reach is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to increase the use and effectiveness of this new notification system for mobile telephones.

The program provides access to the Integrated Public Awareness System (IPAWS) and a subsystem called the Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), developed by the Department of Homeland Security. These systems can only be accessed through specialized software, and the Hyper-Reach grants will provide that access through the rest of 2013 and early 2014.

