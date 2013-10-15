NJ police get new K-9 thanks to Steelers quarterback

FORT LEE, N.J. — Fort Lee police are getting a new dog for their K-9 unit, thanks to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Fort Lee and Fairfield police are the second and third police departments to receive grants this football season from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund.

“This grant will enable Fort Lee to expand our K-9 unit and enhance the safety of our community through proactive patrols which combat drugs and criminal activity,” Fort Lee Police Chief Keith bendul said.

