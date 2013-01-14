N.J. police to use grant help to replace force

By Darren Simon

The Philadelphia Inquirer

CAMDEN, N.J. — Camden County freeholders are set to sign off this week on accepting start-up funding from the state to pay for the planned new Camden County police force.

The agenda for Thursday’s freeholder meeting lists a proposed resolution “accepting Grant Agreement with State of New Jersey, Department of Community Affairs, for start-up costs to operationalize the Camden County Police Department.”

The start-up funding would be the first financial commitment from Gov. Christie, who has long expressed support for forming the county force. But the governor’s office so far hasn’t said what aid it would commit to sustaining the department in the long haul.

