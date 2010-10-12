NJ schools get federal grants to beef up security

By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

NJ.com

SECAUCUS, NJ — Secaucus and Union City have been awarded federal grants to upgrade security at local schools.

Secaucus received $81,293 from the Secure Our Schools grant program of the U.S. Department of Justice, while Union City received $152,416.

Union City spokesman Mark Albiez said the grant money will be used to upgrade lighting and surveillance cameras, and add more cameras, at the Jose Marti Freshman Academy and Emerson Middle School.

