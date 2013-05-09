North Dakota police get ballistic vests with grant

Aberdeen News

GROTON, N.D. — The Groton Police Department has been awarded a $2,396 grant from the state to buy ballistic vests to be used during drug investigations.

According to a news release from the state attorney general’s office, the money will come from the Drug Control Fund, and the vests will help law enforcers in “drug control and apprehension purposes.” Money taken during criminal activity goes into the Drug Control Fund.

