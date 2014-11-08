NY department’s special response team gets $100K

The Telegram

HERKIMER, N.Y. — The village of Herkimer will receive $100,000 through the state’s Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program.

Police Chief Joseph Malone said Monday the money would be used to purchase equipment and to pay for training for the Herkimer - Mohawk Police Department Special Response Team.

The team consists of 13 officers from the Herkimer and Mohawk police departments.

