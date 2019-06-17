NY grants $343K to fight county gun violence

Mid Hudson News

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY — The State Department of Criminal Justice Services has awarded $343,000 to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, Poughkeepsie City Police Department, and the county probation department.

The money comes from the GIVE grant (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) that provides the resources for the agencies to devote more time to the investigation and prosecution of gun crimes and gun-related violence in the City of Poughkeepsie, said District Attorney William Grady.

“The focus of the grant is public safety and this investment by the state has shown significant results,” the DA said. “Latest statistics show that during the last 10 years of this program, violent crime has decreased 50 percent, firearm crimes have dropped 52 percent and robberies have been reduced by 71 percent.”

