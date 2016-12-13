NY police, fire receive grant to relocate stations

By Greg Mason

Auburn Pub

AUBURN, N.Y. — Auburn will receive $2 million from the state to develop plans to arrange a new headquarters for several city and county emergency services.

The grant will be allocated through the state Department of Environmental Conservation as part of the state’s regional economic development council awards, which were announced Thursday. The Central New York Regional Economic Development Council received $62.2 million for projects in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said Auburn will receive grants for two of the three projects applied for by the city. The $2 million award will help the city relocate its fire department and collaborate with Cayuga County emergency services into a shared facility.

