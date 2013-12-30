NY police grant targets disaster response

By Jennifer Micale

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. — Several million dollars in grant funding through the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will pay for a range of local projects, including new equipment for the bomb squad, an updated 911 system and work on a Broome County parking garage.

Broome is receiving a $6 million Statewide Interoperable Communications grant, which is intended to boost the ability of first responders to communicate with neighboring counties in the event of a disaster. The county will be able to add more channels and put radios in the backup 911 center, which didn’t have them, according to Broome County Executive Debbie Preston.

The funds also will upgrade the 911 phone system and allow the county to upgrade or replace current towers, as well as add a new tower for better radio coverage, she said.

