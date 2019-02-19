NY senator calls for $20M to aid police drug effort

StarGazette.com

ELMIRA, NY — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer visited Elmira City Hall on Monday afternoon and called for more funding to equip police officers with screening devices to identify potentially dangerous street drugs.

The bill, dubbed the Providing Officers With Electronic Resources — or POWER Act — would create a $20 million grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice that would help state and local law enforcement organizations purchase the devices which would better determine the make-up of the drugs.

“The POWER Act pays for these portable devices to go to our police departments. With these devices, they can tell right away,” Senator Schumer said. “The problem is these devices cost $80,000. I am here to tell our men and women from law enforcement that we are for you.”

