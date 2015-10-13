Ohio department receives $8K in body camera grant

By Ashley Hart

Jackson Newspapers

RIPLEY, Ohio — On September 6, 2015 Ripley Police Department Chief Jim Fridley came before the Ripley City Council along with Toni Tiano from the Mid Ohio Valley’s Safety Program to announce the police department will receive $8,000 in grant funding from the Highway Safety Grant.

The $8,000 will be utilized for the purchase of highway safety equipment such as body cameras for every officer on the department and traffic cones for the department.

The body cameras will cost near $5,000 with the remaining $3,000 to go towards the purchase of 125 traffic cones.

