Ohio funds provide new body armor to police agencies

News and Sentinel

MARIETTA, Ohio — Area law enforcement agencies are beginning to receive new body armor purchased with grant money from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

In April, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement that the money used to purchase the vests was a wise investment for the state.

“Seeing that these grants are being used in every corner of our state helps me rest easier at night knowing that our peace officers are better equipped to return home safely to their loved ones at the conclusion of each shift,” Yost said.

Full story: State funds provide new body armor to Southeast Ohio police agencies