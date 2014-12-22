Ohio PD gets continued funding for victim advocate

By Conor Morris

Athens News

ATHENS, Ohio — Earlier this month, the Athens Police Department announced it had received funding to continue its county-wide victim advocate position for the18th year in a row.

The $60,000 in funds provided by the federal Violence Against Women Act (plus 20 percent match) granted to the APD in early December pays for licensed social worker and victim advocate Molly Burchfield’s position with the APD. The APD’s VAWA grant application has been funded for Burchfield’s last 18 years of service as a licensed social worker with the Police Department, she said in an interview earlier this month.

“This award is a testament to her hard work and dedication,” Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle wrote of Burchfield in a release about the VAWA grant.

Full Story: Athens Police get continued funding for victim advocate