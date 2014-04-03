Ohio police get 3 grants for department improvement, city service

By Kayla Van Dyne

Times Leader Online

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — The city’s police department recently received three grants that will go toward the betterment of the department and the service it provides to the city. The largest grant was $9,500 from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation through the Giving Back Fund. The money from this grant will go toward general expenses and veterinarian care of Martins Ferry K-9, Ecko. This grant was received through the help of a nomination that came from the Jefferson County Humane Society.

The second grant is a $2,800 enhancement grant from the National Rifle Association. This grant is to provide educational material for schools. Officer Tom Siburt will present this program to children in grades kindergarten to third. The program is to teach children about gun safety and other subjects that are important for the safety of the public.

The third grant is a JAG-LE grant, which is offered through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. This grant will go toward updating the recording equipment in the interrogation rooms at the police department.

