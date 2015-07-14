Ohio police receive grant for AED

Port Clinton News Herald

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The Danbury Township Police Department received a new Zoll Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) through a grant written by Danbury Township Trustee Dianne Rozak.

The grant, provided by the Ottawa County Community Foundation, paid for the full cost of the lifesaving device. The department had two AEDs and recently purchased an additional six.

The Community Foundation grant ensured the ninth police vehicle would have a portable AED. “We have already saved a life with this new equipment,” said Chief Meisler. “We set money aside and prioritized this project. AEDs are now more affordable. As first responders this is one more tool for our department to save lives, protect people and increase public safety.”

