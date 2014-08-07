Okla. cops to wear body cams thanks to grant funding

By Tony Russell

NewsOn6

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — One Green Country police department is going high-tech with a new camera device that will be strapped to an officer’s body. The Muskogee Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies in the state already using the cameras.

The Muskogee Police Department is adding another set of eyes for its officers. More than 50 body-worn cameras will soon be hitting the streets of Muskogee .

“The camera is not going to lie,” said Corporal Michael Mahan, Muskogee Police Department.

