Okla. police begin anti-violent crime initiative through grant

By LeighAnne Manwarren

The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police plan stepped-up patrols, stricter code enforcement and a more proactive approach for a 4.4-square-mile area of the city that has seen 1,466 violent crimes in the last five years, including 14 homicides.

Using funds from an Oklahoma attorney general’s grant, five overtime police officers will monitor 911 calls and respond quickly to violent cases, but will spend most of their time working to prevent violence before it happens, police said Monday in launching the one-year program. The officers will work foot patrols, contact people, execute search warrants, identify drug activity areas and make arrests as the city tries to “take back” the neighborhood.

“This grant is vital in partnering with the community here. We wanted to partner with the community to help reduce the violent crime that has taken place in this area,” police Master Sgt. Bob Skalla said. “We’re very excited about this grant because we understand the frustration of the community and this allows us to be proactive and partner up with community.”

