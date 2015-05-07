Ore. cops seek $2M grant to clear rape kit backlog

By Maxine Bernstein

The Oregonian

PORTLAND — About half of the rape kits collected by Portland police during a 29-year span have never been submitted to the state crime lab for testing.

With federal money now available to tackle the backlog, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office are applying for a share to help fund more detectives, a prosecutor and crime lab workers to get the untested kits finally processed.

Brenda Tracy and Danielle Tudor, two rape victims who have been pressing Oregon lawmakers to extend the statute of limitations for rape and to investigate the scope of the state’s rape kit backlog, said other cities in Oregon should do the same.

