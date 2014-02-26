Ore. officers get nearly $7K for protective vests

By James Day

Corvallis Gazette-Times

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department will be getting some new protective gear.

The department has received a $6,901 grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance that will allow it to purchase 17 new bullet-proof vests.

The new gear will help the department keep up with its replacement schedule, which is built on the fact that vests have a shelf life of five years, said Chief Jon Sassaman.

Full Story: Corvallis police win grant for new bullet-proof vests