Ore. police receive $20,000 for youth boxing program

By Kari Bray

The Oregonian

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike employees have decided to throw their money, and the well-known company’s recognition, behind a group of young, hardworking Beaverton boxers and the local police program that supports them.

The Nike Employee Grant Fund recently awarded $20,000 to the Beaverton Police Activities League’s boxing program, which served 135 children and teens last season.

The grant fund is specifically targeted to help in communities where Nike employees work and live, making Beaverton a logical destination for the dollars. The foundation awards about $550,000 per year to nonprofits and schools in the Portland Metro area and Southwest Washington, according to a press release.

Full Story: Beaverton Police Activities League snags Nike grant for boxing program