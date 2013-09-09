Pa. police receive grant for youth safety

By Linda Finarelli

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The new grant, which runs September 2013 to July 2015, is for $22,005, with a township match of about $5,800 for a total of almost $28,000 “to educate youths on the dangers associated with underage drinking — the real key [to the effort],” Officer David Madrak, the department’s professional standards officer, said.

The money is used for enforcement details targeted at deterring underage and dangerous drinking in which officers patrol areas where underage drinking is known to or likely to occur. In addition to patrolling in police vehicles, the details involve foot and bike patrols in order to get into wooded and park areas, where the cruisers cannot go, but the youths can.

The grant will be used to buy two new Trek police special mountain bikes, which cost about $1,000 each, Madrak said, with the rest to pay overtime to the officers assigned to the details.

