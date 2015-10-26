Pa. police receive grant to equip officers with naloxone kits

By Allison Dougherty

PennLive

LEMOYNE, Pa. — West Shore Regional Police Department Chief Michael Hope during the October Lemoyne Borough Council meeting announced that the department’s officers have been issued naloxone (Narcan) kits to be used in opioid overdoses.

Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug.

The kits were acquired by the department, which serves Lemoyne and Wormleysburg boroughs, in partnership with Holy Spirt EMS, through a grant obtained by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, according to an announcement on the department’s website.

Read Full Story: West Shore Regional Police Department equipped with naloxone kits