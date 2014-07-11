Philly police will boost leaders with $45K grant

By Paul Kurtz

CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department is getting a boost in its effort to develop the next generation of leaders.

The Philadelphia Police Foundation today presented police commissioner Charles Ramsey with a $45,000 grant to fund the Police Supervisory In-Service Training program, better known as “POSIT.”

The five-day training program, taught by Penn State faculty, is designed to develop more effective supervisors.

Full Story: Phila. Police Get Funding Gift For Their Supervisor Training Program