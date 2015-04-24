Phoenix police seek grant for DNA analysis

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

The Republic

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has requested authorization from the city to apply for a National Institute of Justice grant that would help police more effectively process DNA evidence.

If awarded, the Phoenix Police crime lab would receive $600,000 to aid in the processing, recording, screening, and analyzing of forensic DNA and DNA database samples.

Phoenix City Council was expected to vote Wednesday on whether to sign off on the grant application.

