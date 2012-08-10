Police accept grant for new 4WD cruiser

Standard Speaker

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Shenandoah Police Department needs a new vehicle, and thanks to a federal grant, a new four-wheel-drive cruiser will be purchased in the near future.

U.S. Rep. Tim Holden, D-17, and Thomas P. Williams, Pennsylvania director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, visited Shenandoah on Tuesday morning to announce that $18,240 has been awarded to the borough through a Community Facilities Economic Impact Initiative Grant to purchase a 2013 Ford police cruiser to replace an inoperative vehicle.

The check presentation was made outside the police station, with Holden, Williams, Mayor Andrew Szczyglak, borough council President Leo Pietkiewicz, Borough Manager Joseph L. Palubinsky and Edward Kleha, legislative aide for state Rep. Neal P. Goodman, D-123, attending.

