Police agencies in Conn. to share $2.5 million for Sandy Hook incident

By Andrew Gorosko

The Newtown Bee

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, August 28, that the Town of Newtown will receive more than $600,000 of an overall $2.5 million grant to be provided to law enforcement agencies in Connecticut to cover the costs for police coverage stemming from the 12/14 shooting incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In a statement, Attorney General Eric Holder announced that the DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance will provide $2.5 million overall in funding to the Connecticut State Police, Newtown police, and the many municipal police agencies that provided law enforcement assistance after the shooting incident.

The funding is intended to compensate the agencies and jurisdictions for costs related to overtime, forensic investigation, and security during and in the aftermath of the crime, according to DOJ.

