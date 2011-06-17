Police chief admits submitting fake overtime forms

WGAL.com

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chief in Lebanon County has admitted to submitting fraudulent overtime forms for his officers.

Annville Township Police Chief Michael Burdge submitted the forms to the North Central Highway Safety Network between 2008 and 2009.

He knew the officers did not work overtime, but he did not profit personally from the more than $38,000.

Burdge was operating under tight budget restrictions, and this was a way to get money for his department, he said.

