Police grant focuses on keeping teens from purchasing alcohol

By Pablo Lopez

The Fresno Bee

CLOVIS, Calif. — The Clovis Police Department has received a $35,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to curb the sales of alcohol to minors and to educate teens about the dangers of drinking.

The grant also will put more officers on the street during special enforcement details, Sgt. Vince Weibert said.

The grant program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between the state agency and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to educate businesses on how to reduce alcohol-related crimes and enforce the law by putting bad operators out of business, Weibert said.

